1952

Fair Wind to Java

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 26th, 1952

Studio

Republic Pictures

The Dutch East Indies, at the end of the nineteenth century. An adventurous captain of an American merchant vessel is looking for a sunken Dutch vessel containing 10,000 precious diamonds. Unfortunately, he's not the only one and then there's also that volcano on the nearby island of Krakatau, waiting to explode in its historical, disastrous eruption...

Cast

Fred MacMurrayCaptain Boll
Vera RalstonKim Kim
Robert DouglasSaint Ebenezer / Pulo Besar
Victor McLaglenO'Brien
John RussellFlint
Claude Jarman Jr.Chess

Images