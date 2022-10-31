Fairfield Road - Straße ins Glück

Noah McManus is leaving his job with the Boston mayor's office for a dream gig in Washington, D.C. But in a single day, he finds out his new boss in Washington can no longer employ him and that his girlfriend has been cheating on him. Devastated, Noah travels to a quaint Cape Cod town and unexpectedly finds himself at home.
|Jesse Metcalfe
|Noah McManus
|Natalie Lisinska
|Hailey Caldwell
|Derek McGrath
|Sam Peabody
|Chick Reid
|Lillian Peabody
|Brandon Firla
|Randall Henderson
|Natalie Brown
|Wendy Greenhill
