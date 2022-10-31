Not Available

Fairfield Road - Straße ins Glück

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cypress Point Productions

Noah McManus is leaving his job with the Boston mayor's office for a dream gig in Washington, D.C. But in a single day, he finds out his new boss in Washington can no longer employ him and that his girlfriend has been cheating on him. Devastated, Noah travels to a quaint Cape Cod town and unexpectedly finds himself at home.

Cast

Jesse MetcalfeNoah McManus
Natalie LisinskaHailey Caldwell
Derek McGrathSam Peabody
Chick ReidLillian Peabody
Brandon FirlaRandall Henderson
Natalie BrownWendy Greenhill

