Cassandra Delaney stars in this Australian action thriller as Jessica, an animal-rights activits who's all alone on a desolate outback ranch. Things go from bad to worse when a trio of baddies decide to show her a thing or two about what it's &NFi;really&NFi_; like to be a wild animal and start hunting her down systematically. Peter Ford, David Sandford and Garry Who co-star; Mario Andreacchio directs.