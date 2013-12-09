2013

Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Adventure

Release Date

December 9th, 2013

Studio

A-1 Pictures

The film revolves around a mysterious girl named Éclair who appears before Fairy Tail, the world's most notorious wizard's guild. She lost all of her memories, except for the imperative that she must deliver two Phoenix Stones somewhere. The stones may spell the collapse of the magical world, and Natsu, Lucy, and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild are caught up in the intrigue.

Cast

Rie KugimiyaHappy
Yuichi NakamuraGray Fullbuster
Aya HiranoLucy Heartfilia
Satomi SatouWendy Marvell
Mika KanaiMomon
Tetsuya KakiharaNatsu Doraguniru (voice)

