A steelhead adventure. The planning, filming, editing and entire fly fishing adventure behind “Fall Run” is, hands down, my favorite T-Motion production yet. Six years after filming “Oregon Coast Steelhead”, Jeff Hickman, Jakob Lund and I met up for another steelhead quest on camera. We decided to take our chances and hit a new river, unknown to any of us. Against all possible odds, luck landed on our side. A high rising river, torrential downpour, and slime slick rocks made our navigation a gnarly mess. We were soaked head to toe, tripping and slipping along the river nearly all day. How I managed to keep my camera and gear from getting waterlogged is a mystery. It was wet! But, as any steelhead fisherman will tell you, it is the most typical weather you encounter on a river with big fish. Against the odds, we caught a few simply amazing fish. And one with a pretty darn good story. Now that’s the adventure…there’s nothing like that.