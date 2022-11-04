Not Available

Falling For You

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

When Meg gets thrown out of her apartment window by a serial killer, she's determined to make him pay. But finding this criminal might be difficult considering she's suffering from amnesia. Still, it won't take Meg long to cross paths with this sociopath — because he now lives in her building. This thriller has a finale you'll never ever ever see coming!

Cast

Jennie GarthMeg Crane
Billy Dee WilliamsLieutenant Frank Lazaro
Costas MandylorPaul Blankenship
Currie GrahamDet. Colton
Peter OuterbridgeGreg
Eugene ClarkDetective

View Full Cast >

Images