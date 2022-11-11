Not Available

Falling from Earth

    Filmmaker Chadi Zeneddine offers four perspectives on life in Beirut over the course of thirty-three years in this episodic independent drama. In 1975, a wanted man hides out in a public restroom, where the graffiti on the walls speaks of the ongoing war and the toll it has taken on those who live though it. In 1982, a woman wonders where her boyfriend has gone as her isolation comes up against the abrupt and unexpected violence that plagues the city. A segment set in 1990 depicts a family that's been emotionally shattered by years of war. And in 2008, an elderly man living in a building that's been decimated by bombs shows off the snapshots he collects, which depicts people living under happier circumstances.

