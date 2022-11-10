Falling in Love

During shopping for Christmas, Frank and Molly run into each other. This fleeting short moment will start to change their lives, when they recognize each other months later in the train home and have a good time together. Although both are married and Frank has two little kids, they meet more and more often, their friendship becoming the most precious thing in their lives.
|Meryl Streep
|Molly Gilmore
|Harvey Keitel
|Ed Lasky
|Jane Kaczmarek
|Ann Raftis
|George Martin
|John Trainer
|David Clennon
|Brian Gilmore
|Dianne Wiest
|Isabelle
