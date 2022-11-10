1984

Falling in Love

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 20th, 1984

Studio

Paramount

During shopping for Christmas, Frank and Molly run into each other. This fleeting short moment will start to change their lives, when they recognize each other months later in the train home and have a good time together. Although both are married and Frank has two little kids, they meet more and more often, their friendship becoming the most precious thing in their lives.

Cast

Meryl StreepMolly Gilmore
Harvey KeitelEd Lasky
Jane KaczmarekAnn Raftis
George MartinJohn Trainer
David ClennonBrian Gilmore
Dianne WiestIsabelle

