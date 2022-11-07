Not Available

Falling Like This

  • Romance
  • Drama

Falling Like This showcases compelling performances by two young actors, Brian Vaughan and Megan Wilson. Writer/Director Dani Minnick has crafted a compassionate examination of the ragged edge of suburban life as characterized by Boyd, a charming, vulnerable and inveterate juvenile delinquent whose love nearly derails the life of a middle-class teenage girl. The understated themes of adolescent rebellion, adult responsibility and the redemptive power of love are woven elegantly into this dream-like film.

Cast

Brian VaughanBoyd L. Lockhart
Elizabeth RuscioSarah Gallagher
Max KaschBrad
Patricia ClarksonCaroline Lockhart
Harley VentonJack Lockhart
John DiehlEddie Gallagher

