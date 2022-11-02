1935

False Pretenses

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 20th, 1935

Studio

Not Available

A girl who's just lost her job meets a drunk millionaire on a bridge who's just lost his money. They go back to his house, and eventually come up with a plan to benefit them both: he'll scrounge enough money together to teach her how to be a lady, and then introduce her to his rich friends so she can snag a husband, after which she'll pay him a finder's fee. Complications ensue.

Cast

Sidney BlackmerKenneth Alden
Betty CompsonClarissa Stanhope
Russell HoptonPat Brennan
Edward GarganMike O'Reilly
Ernest WoodTiffany Cortland
Lucy BeaumontMiss Milgrim

