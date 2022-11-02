False Pretenses

A girl who's just lost her job meets a drunk millionaire on a bridge who's just lost his money. They go back to his house, and eventually come up with a plan to benefit them both: he'll scrounge enough money together to teach her how to be a lady, and then introduce her to his rich friends so she can snag a husband, after which she'll pay him a finder's fee. Complications ensue.
|Sidney Blackmer
|Kenneth Alden
|Betty Compson
|Clarissa Stanhope
|Russell Hopton
|Pat Brennan
|Edward Gargan
|Mike O'Reilly
|Ernest Wood
|Tiffany Cortland
|Lucy Beaumont
|Miss Milgrim
View Full Cast >