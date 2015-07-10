Family for Christmas

At the height of her career, investigative journalist Hannah Dunbar finds herself wondering what would have been had she stayed with the love of her life, Ben, 10 years before. When Santa Claus hears her “what ifs?” as a Christmas wish, he transports Hannah to a version of her life where she and Ben started a family.
|Tyron Leitso
|Ben Matthews
|Matthew Kevin Anderson
|Grant Walker
|Brittney Wilson
|Carrie Garrett
|Jill Morrison
|Tammy Frink
|Keith MacKechnie
|Santa Clause
|Lacey Chabert
|Hannah Dunbar
