2015

Family for Christmas

  • Family
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 10th, 2015

Studio

Christmas Wish Productions

At the height of her career, investigative journalist Hannah Dunbar finds herself wondering what would have been had she stayed with the love of her life, Ben, 10 years before. When Santa Claus hears her “what ifs?” as a Christmas wish, he transports Hannah to a version of her life where she and Ben started a family.

Cast

Tyron LeitsoBen Matthews
Matthew Kevin AndersonGrant Walker
Brittney WilsonCarrie Garrett
Jill MorrisonTammy Frink
Keith MacKechnieSanta Clause
Lacey ChabertHannah Dunbar

View Full Cast >

Images