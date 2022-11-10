Not Available

Family Guy Presents: Something, Something, Something, Dark Side

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

20th Century Fox Television

The sequel to the Star Wars parody "Blue Harvest". Retells the story of Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back as "Blue Harvest" did with Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, recasting characters from Family Guy into roles from the film.

Cast

Seth MacFarlanePeter Griffin as Han Solo / Brian Griffin as Chewbacca / Stewie Griffin as Darth Vader / Glenn Quagmire as C-3PO / Dr. Elmer Hartman as General Rieekan / Carter Pewterschmidt as Emperor Palpatine (voice)
Alex BorsteinLois Griffin as Princess Leia (voice)
Seth GreenChris Griffin as Luke Skywalker (voice)
Mila KunisMeg Griffin as Giant Space Slug (voice)
H. Jon BenjaminCarl as Yoda (voice)
Dolph LundgrenCaptain Ivan Drago (archive footage)

