Family Guy Presents: Something, Something, Something, Dark Side

The sequel to the Star Wars parody "Blue Harvest". Retells the story of Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back as "Blue Harvest" did with Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, recasting characters from Family Guy into roles from the film.
|Seth MacFarlane
|Peter Griffin as Han Solo / Brian Griffin as Chewbacca / Stewie Griffin as Darth Vader / Glenn Quagmire as C-3PO / Dr. Elmer Hartman as General Rieekan / Carter Pewterschmidt as Emperor Palpatine (voice)
|Alex Borstein
|Lois Griffin as Princess Leia (voice)
|Seth Green
|Chris Griffin as Luke Skywalker (voice)
|Mila Kunis
|Meg Griffin as Giant Space Slug (voice)
|H. Jon Benjamin
|Carl as Yoda (voice)
|Dolph Lundgren
|Captain Ivan Drago (archive footage)
View Full Cast >