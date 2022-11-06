Not Available

Family Honor

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Oiland Company

Norman Law directed this Hong Kong gangster film about siblings joined by a common enemy. Tao is a ruthless loan shark, whose brother, Fu Sai Hang, is the captain of the local police. When the mob guns down Tao, his brother becomes a vigilante out for revenge. Aided by his capable girlfriend, Hor-Yee, the captain brings down the villains in an explosive finale.

Cast

Joey WongHor Yee
Wilson LamOfficer Fu Sai Hang
Meg Lam Kin-MingMing
Shing Fui-OnTao
Dick WeiWei
Max Mok Siu-ChungChung

