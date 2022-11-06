Family Honor

Norman Law directed this Hong Kong gangster film about siblings joined by a common enemy. Tao is a ruthless loan shark, whose brother, Fu Sai Hang, is the captain of the local police. When the mob guns down Tao, his brother becomes a vigilante out for revenge. Aided by his capable girlfriend, Hor-Yee, the captain brings down the villains in an explosive finale.
|Joey Wong
|Hor Yee
|Wilson Lam
|Officer Fu Sai Hang
|Meg Lam Kin-Ming
|Ming
|Shing Fui-On
|Tao
|Dick Wei
|Wei
|Max Mok Siu-Chung
|Chung
