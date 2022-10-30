Family Viewing

An emotionally constrained view of the displacement of human feelings in our video saturated society. Van regularly visits his grandmother in a run-down nursing home. His father depends on phone sex for guidance meanwhile erasing family homevideos of happier times with homemade pornography. Will Van rescue his grandmother and memories of his mother in time?
|David Hemblen
|Stan
|Aidan Tierney
|Van
|Gabrielle Rose
|Sandra
|Selma Keklikian
|Armen
|Jeanne Sabourin
|Aline\'s Mother
|Rose Sarkisyan
|Van\'s Mother
