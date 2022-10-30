Not Available

Family Viewing

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ontario Arts Council

An emotionally constrained view of the displacement of human feelings in our video saturated society. Van regularly visits his grandmother in a run-down nursing home. His father depends on phone sex for guidance meanwhile erasing family homevideos of happier times with homemade pornography. Will Van rescue his grandmother and memories of his mother in time?

Cast

David HemblenStan
Aidan TierneyVan
Gabrielle RoseSandra
Selma KeklikianArmen
Jeanne SabourinAline\'s Mother
Rose SarkisyanVan\'s Mother

Images