Not Available

One of America's most influential fiction writers, Nobel Prize winner William Faulkner set most of his novels in the imaginary Yoknapatawpha County, Miss., creating vivid characters and exploring the Southern past and race relations in works such as The Sound and the Fury, As I Lay Dying and Absalom, Absalom! Through period documents and other archival material, this program traces the life and writing of the quintessentially American author.