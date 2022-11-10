1940

Fantasia

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 12th, 1940

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Fantasia is the adventurous 1940 experiment from Disney. The film sets Disney animated characters to classical music as Mickey Mouse uses his magic wand to set broomsticks dancing in one of the more famous elaborate scenes. The film was groundbreaking in its usage of animation and music and is still considered a masterpiece decades later.

Cast

Deems TaylorNarrator - Narrative Introductions
Walt DisneyMickey Mouse (segment \'The Sorcerer\'s Apprentice\') (voice)
James MacDonaldPercussionist
Julietta NovisSoloist (segment \'Ave Maria\') (singing voice)
Paul J. SmithViolinist
Leopold StokowskiHimself - Conductor of The Philadelphia Orchestra

