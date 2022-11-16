FantASStic DP 3

Not Available

Kitana Lure is renown for her multitasking skills. It's babes like her that make hump-day so great! She'll blow and jerk the boys while getting her booty pounded. Walking into a bar and picking up to guys at once is par for the course with a babe like Helena Valentine. The blonde nympho loves the manly attention about as much as their throbbing cocks. Samantha walks in with drinks as the two guys are watching porn by the pool. Not at all intimidated, she feels their arousal and taps into it for a DP adventure she's not about to forget. Ally comes home to find her baby waiting for her with Dean. Surprise! Dean is her ex- and her boyfriend and him are good friends. She's been telling her man about wanting to fuck them both at the same time and he's finally making it come true!