Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer

The Fantastic Four return to the big screen as a new and all powerful enemy threatens the Earth. The seemingly unstoppable 'Silver Surfer', but all is not what it seems and there are old and new enemies that pose a greater threat than the intrepid superheroes realize.
|Jessica Alba
|Sue Richards / Invisible Woman
|Chris Evans
|Johnny Storm / Human Torch
|Michael Chiklis
|Ben Grimm / The Thing
|Julian McMahon
|Victor von Doom / Doctor Doom
|Kerry Washington
|Alicia Masters
|Andre Braugher
|General Hager
