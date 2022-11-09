Not Available

Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

1492 Pictures

The Fantastic Four return to the big screen as a new and all powerful enemy threatens the Earth. The seemingly unstoppable 'Silver Surfer', but all is not what it seems and there are old and new enemies that pose a greater threat than the intrepid superheroes realize.

Cast

Jessica AlbaSue Richards / Invisible Woman
Chris EvansJohnny Storm / Human Torch
Michael ChiklisBen Grimm / The Thing
Julian McMahonVictor von Doom / Doctor Doom
Kerry WashingtonAlicia Masters
Andre BraugherGeneral Hager

Images