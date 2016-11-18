2016

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 18th, 2016

Studio

Heyday Films

In 1926, Newt Scamander arrives at the Magical Congress of the United States of America with a magically expanded briefcase, which houses a number of dangerous creatures and their habitats. When the creatures escape from the briefcase, it sends the American wizarding authorities after Newt, and threatens to strain even further the state of magical and non-magical relations.

Cast

Eddie RedmayneNewt Scamander
Colin FarrellPercival Graves
Katherine WaterstonPorpentina "Tina" Goldstein
Dan FoglerJacob Kowalski
Alison SudolQueenie Goldstein
Ezra MillerCredence Barebone

View Full Cast >

Images