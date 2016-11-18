Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

In 1926, Newt Scamander arrives at the Magical Congress of the United States of America with a magically expanded briefcase, which houses a number of dangerous creatures and their habitats. When the creatures escape from the briefcase, it sends the American wizarding authorities after Newt, and threatens to strain even further the state of magical and non-magical relations.
|Eddie Redmayne
|Newt Scamander
|Colin Farrell
|Percival Graves
|Katherine Waterston
|Porpentina "Tina" Goldstein
|Dan Fogler
|Jacob Kowalski
|Alison Sudol
|Queenie Goldstein
|Ezra Miller
|Credence Barebone
