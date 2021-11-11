2021

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

  • Fantasy
  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 11th, 2021

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Cast

Eddie RedmayneNewt Scamander
Katherine WaterstonPorpentina "Tina" Goldstein
Johnny DeppGellert Grindelwald
Jude LawAlbus Dumbledore
Mads MikkelsenGellert Grindelwald
Ezra MillerCredence Barebone / Aurelius Dumbledore

