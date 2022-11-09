During a space voyage, four scientists are altered by cosmic rays: Reed Richards gains the ability to stretch his body; Sue Storm can become invisible; Johnny Storm controls fire; and Ben Grimm is turned into a super-strong … thing. Together, these "Fantastic Four" must now thwart the evil plans of Dr. Doom and save the world from certain destruction.
|Ioan Gruffudd
|Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic
|Jessica Alba
|Sue Storm / Invisible Woman
|Chris Evans
|Johnny Storm / Human Torch
|Michael Chiklis
|Ben Grimm / The Thing
|Julian McMahon
|Victor von Doom / Doctor Doom
|Kerry Washington
|Alicia Masters
