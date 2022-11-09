Not Available

Fantastic Four

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Kumar Mobiliengesellschaft mbH & Co. Projekt Nr. 3 KG

During a space voyage, four scientists are altered by cosmic rays: Reed Richards gains the ability to stretch his body; Sue Storm can become invisible; Johnny Storm controls fire; and Ben Grimm is turned into a super-strong … thing. Together, these "Fantastic Four" must now thwart the evil plans of Dr. Doom and save the world from certain destruction.

Cast

Ioan GruffuddReed Richards / Mr. Fantastic
Jessica AlbaSue Storm / Invisible Woman
Chris EvansJohnny Storm / Human Torch
Michael ChiklisBen Grimm / The Thing
Julian McMahonVictor von Doom / Doctor Doom
Kerry WashingtonAlicia Masters

View Full Cast >

Images