Fantastic Voyage

The science of miniaturization has been unlocked, and the army has big plans. But when a scientist carrying the secret of the process is injured in a surprise attack, a life-threatening blood clot puts him into a coma. Now, a team of adventurers will have to use the technology to travel inside his body and destroy the clot.
|Raquel Welch
|Cora
|Edmond O'Brien
|Gen. Carter
|Donald Pleasence
|Dr. Michaels
|Arthur O'Connell
|Col. Donald Reid
|William Redfield
|Cap. Bill Owens
|Arthur Kennedy
|Dr. Duval
