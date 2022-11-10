Not Available

Fantastic Voyage

  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

20th Century Fox

The science of miniaturization has been unlocked, and the army has big plans. But when a scientist carrying the secret of the process is injured in a surprise attack, a life-threatening blood clot puts him into a coma. Now, a team of adventurers will have to use the technology to travel inside his body and destroy the clot.

Cast

Raquel WelchCora
Edmond O'BrienGen. Carter
Donald PleasenceDr. Michaels
Arthur O'ConnellCol. Donald Reid
William RedfieldCap. Bill Owens
Arthur KennedyDr. Duval

