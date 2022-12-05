Fantasy Confessions 5

Not Available

Danni is an adventurous lover, but when her man brings home handcuffs and a blindfold, the excitement is almost more than she can handle. Out for a jog, Vina can't help but notice the sexy girl who runs by her and when they both turn to check out each other's asses, they know a special connection has been made. Britney loves to be dominated by her man, who knows how to please and punish at the same time. Luna is the perfect physician; she'll do whatever it takes to make her patients feel as good as possible!