Jerry, a small-town Minnesota car salesman is bursting at the seams with debt... but he's got a plan. He's going to hire two thugs to kidnap his wife in a scheme to collect a hefty ransom from his wealthy father-in-law. It's going to be a snap and nobody's going to get hurt... until people start dying. Enter Police Chief Marge, a coffee-drinking, parka-wearing - and extremely pregnant - investigator who'll stop at nothing to get her man. And if you think her small-time investigative skills will give the crooks a run for their ransom... you betcha!
|Frances McDormand
|Marge Gunderson
|Steve Buscemi
|Carl Showalter
|Peter Stormare
|Gaear Grimsrud
|Kristin Rudrüd
|Jean Lundegaard
|Harve Presnell
|Wade Gustafson
|Tony Denman
|Scotty Lundegaard
