Documentary about the plastic artist F͟a͟r͟n͟e͟s͟e de Andrade, who builds objects 'assemblages' from the meeting of several raw materials: antique pieces, boxes, oratories, fragments, images, dolls, etc. The camera accompanies him in his task of collecting these elements, then in the fabrication of an object, observing it inside his house and finally contemplating the result of creation. On the trail, in off, a testimonial with the confidences of the artist.