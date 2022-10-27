Fast Forward

Eight young people from Ohio who are dancers, come to New York, to compete in a major talent competition. But when they get there, they learn that they have to wait some time before they take part in it. So they try to do their best to survive in the Big Apple before competition, and get some lessons about the real World.
|John Scott Clough
|Matt Sherman
|Don Franklin
|Michael Stafford
|Tamara Mark
|June Wolsky
|Tracy Silver
|Meryl Stanton
|Cindy McGee
|Francine Hackett
|Gretchen Palmer
|Valerie Thompson
View Full Cast >