1985

Fast Forward

  • Music
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 15th, 1985

Studio

Verdon-Cedric Productions

Eight young people from Ohio who are dancers, come to New York, to compete in a major talent competition. But when they get there, they learn that they have to wait some time before they take part in it. So they try to do their best to survive in the Big Apple before competition, and get some lessons about the real World.

Cast

John Scott CloughMatt Sherman
Don FranklinMichael Stafford
Tamara MarkJune Wolsky
Tracy SilverMeryl Stanton
Cindy McGeeFrancine Hackett
Gretchen PalmerValerie Thompson

View Full Cast >

Images