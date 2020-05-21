2020

F9: The Fast Saga

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Release Date

May 21st, 2020

Studio

Universal Pictures

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad).

Cast

Vin DieselDominic Toretto
Michelle RodriguezLetty Ortiz
Tyrese GibsonRoman Pearce
LudacrisTej Parker
Nathalie EmmanuelRamsey
Jordana BrewsterMia Toretto

