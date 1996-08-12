1996

Fast Money

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 12th, 1996

Studio

Not Available

Butler is an experienced car thief, McCoy a struggling reporter trying to nail a bad guy-senator. Meeting for the first time when they're both in dire need of air transportation, they team up long enough for Butler to steal a car with a very special piece of luggage in the trunk, and all hell breaks loose. Suddenly they're chased by both sides of the law, and who can tell which is which?

Cast

Matt McCoyJack Martin
Yancy ButlerFrancesca Marsh
John AshtonLt. Diego
George Buck FlowerWindow Washer

Images