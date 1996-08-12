Fast Money

Butler is an experienced car thief, McCoy a struggling reporter trying to nail a bad guy-senator. Meeting for the first time when they're both in dire need of air transportation, they team up long enough for Butler to steal a car with a very special piece of luggage in the trunk, and all hell breaks loose. Suddenly they're chased by both sides of the law, and who can tell which is which?
|Matt McCoy
|Jack Martin
|Yancy Butler
|Francesca Marsh
|John Ashton
|Lt. Diego
|George Buck Flower
|Window Washer
