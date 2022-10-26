Not Available

Fat Girl

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Urania Pictures S.r.l.

Elena is 15, beautiful and flirtatious. Her less confident sister, Anais, is 12, and constantly eats. On holiday, Elena meets a young Italian student who is determined to seduce her. Anais is forced to watch in silence, conspiring with the lovers, but harboring jealousy and similar desires. Their actions, however, have unforeseen tragic consequences for the whole family.

Cast

Roxane MesquidaElena Pingot
Libero De RienzoFernando
Arsinée KhanjianMère
Romain GoupilPère
Laura BettiLa mère de Fernando
Albert GoldbergKiller

