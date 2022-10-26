Elena is 15, beautiful and flirtatious. Her less confident sister, Anais, is 12, and constantly eats. On holiday, Elena meets a young Italian student who is determined to seduce her. Anais is forced to watch in silence, conspiring with the lovers, but harboring jealousy and similar desires. Their actions, however, have unforeseen tragic consequences for the whole family.
|Roxane Mesquida
|Elena Pingot
|Libero De Rienzo
|Fernando
|Arsinée Khanjian
|Mère
|Romain Goupil
|Père
|Laura Betti
|La mère de Fernando
|Albert Goldberg
|Killer
View Full Cast >