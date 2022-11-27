Fatal Jungle

Not Available

Shi Guxiang, Su Yi, Kun Bing, An Lan, and Yue Lin went to the virgin forest to find plant spices similar to ambergris because the crocodile attack was forced to abandon the original route and go into a dangerous place. Monsters, piranhas, and other dangers followed one after another. During the escape, a group of accidentally found the fallen aircraft wreckage and gold. In the face of the huge temptation, several people thought about it. At the same time, in order to capture the traitor Bing Jiu, the jade boss Fei Ying and others met Shi Guxiang and his party and mistakenly recognized Bing Jiu ’s associates. After several forced investigations, he discovered the secret of gold. Destined to hold the stone, Xiang Xiang and his party surrendered the gold. When the crowd reached the place where the gold was buried, the forest tiger suddenly appeared, and a line of life was suspended.