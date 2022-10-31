Not Available

Fatal Kiss

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A beautiful woman with two different identities simultaneously married to two husbands innocent rich but deeply in love with her. She manipulates the brakes of the car of the first husband causing a serious accident resulting in death. Depararle will soon suffer the same fate the second husband, an elderly senator who does not kill it difficult to soothe his ambition. His third dam is an attractive widower lawyer who captivates immediately.

    Cast

    		Rick Ravanello
    		Sonja BennettTeresa
    		Kevin McNulty
    		Tony Alcantar
    		Blanchard Ryan

    View Full Cast >

    Images