Fatal Trust

Not Available

After the father of her kid son Sam was killed by an escaped psychiatric patient, Kate decides it's time for a new chapter in her life. She moves to the town where her former lover Tom lives and now works in the sheriff's department, and slowly gets intimate again with the sensitive, caring gentleman. Professionally she becomes the secretary of Dr. Mark Lucas, the respected local physician. In time she starts to take an old man's warnings against the doctor seriously, starts to believe that he may systematically have a hand in a suspicious number of old patients dying shortly after contact with him and tries to prove her theory...