Fates Warning: Awaken the Guardian - Live

Legendary progressive metal act Fates Warning celebrated the 30th anniversary of their third album, Awaken the Guardian, in 2016. The album was to become their final release to feature vocalist John Arch. That era's lineup was rounded out by bassist Joe DiBiase, drummer Steve Zimmerman, along with current guitarist Frank Aresti and, of course, Jim Matheos. Awaken the Guardian also holds the honor as the band's very first release to debut on the Billboard charts. Keep It True Festival, April 30th, 2016, Lauda-Königshofen, Germany Directed and edited by Oliver "Bomber" Barth Mixed and mastered by Bill Metoyer at SkullSeven Studio, North Hollywood, CA ProgPower USA, September 9th, 2016, Atlanta, GA Sound recording and video editing by Kent Smith Audio and video recording services provided by Lucid Lounge Studios - Atlanta Mixed and mastered by Bill Metoyer at SkullSeven Studio, North Hollywood, CA