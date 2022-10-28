Not Available

Father

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    On a TV tabloid show, Iya Zetnick exposes Joe Mueller as the Nazi war criminal who killed her family. Mueller is arrested, but prevails in a trial. Zetnick breaks into his house, and kills herself in front of his family. His daughter, who had stood by him, becomes convinced Zetnick was right, and rejects her father after he admits his guilt.

    Cast

    		Max von SydowJoe Mueller
    		Carol DrinkwaterAnne Winton
    		Julia BlakeIya Zetnick
    		Nicholas BellPaul Jamieson
    		Tim RobertsonGeorge Coleman
    		Reg EvansOld Charlie

    View Full Cast >

    Images