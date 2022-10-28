On a TV tabloid show, Iya Zetnick exposes Joe Mueller as the Nazi war criminal who killed her family. Mueller is arrested, but prevails in a trial. Zetnick breaks into his house, and kills herself in front of his family. His daughter, who had stood by him, becomes convinced Zetnick was right, and rejects her father after he admits his guilt.
|Max von Sydow
|Joe Mueller
|Carol Drinkwater
|Anne Winton
|Julia Blake
|Iya Zetnick
|Nicholas Bell
|Paul Jamieson
|Tim Robertson
|George Coleman
|Reg Evans
|Old Charlie
