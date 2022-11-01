Father of Four: And Uncle Sofus

At home in the small family is nothing new. Tiny Per is the school's mischief maker, Sister has heartaches, Mie and Ole has to be in the school play, etc. But suddenly something happens. Good old Uncle Anders has a twin brother in the United States. He called Sofus, and now he comes home to celebrate 70th birthday. He was a troublemaker when he left and now he has become even worse
|Karl Stegger
|Far
|Otto Møller Jensen
|Ole
|Rudi Hansen
|Mie
|Ole Neumann
|Lille Per
|Peter Malberg
|Onkel Anders / Onkel Sofus
|Ib Mossin
|Peter
View Full Cast >