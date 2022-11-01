Not Available

Father of Four: And Uncle Sofus

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

ASA

At home in the small family is nothing new. Tiny Per is the school's mischief maker, Sister has heartaches, Mie and Ole has to be in the school play, etc. But suddenly something happens. Good old Uncle Anders has a twin brother in the United States. He called Sofus, and now he comes home to celebrate 70th birthday. He was a troublemaker when he left and now he has become even worse

Cast

Karl SteggerFar
Otto Møller JensenOle
Rudi HansenMie
Ole NeumannLille Per
Peter MalbergOnkel Anders / Onkel Sofus
Ib MossinPeter

