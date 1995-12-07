1995

Father of the Bride Part II

December 7th, 1995

Touchstone Pictures

Just when George Banks has recovered from his daughter's wedding, he receives the news that she's pregnant ... and that George's wife, Nina, is expecting too. He was planning on selling their home, but that's a plan that -- like George -- will have to change with the arrival of both a grandchild and a kid of his own.

Steve MartinGeorge Banks
Diane KeatonNina Banks
Martin ShortFranck Eggelhoffer
Kimberly Williams-PaisleyAnnie Banks-MacKenzie
George NewbernBryan MacKenzie
Kieran CulkinMatty Banks

