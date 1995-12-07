Father of the Bride Part II

Just when George Banks has recovered from his daughter's wedding, he receives the news that she's pregnant ... and that George's wife, Nina, is expecting too. He was planning on selling their home, but that's a plan that -- like George -- will have to change with the arrival of both a grandchild and a kid of his own.
|Steve Martin
|George Banks
|Diane Keaton
|Nina Banks
|Martin Short
|Franck Eggelhoffer
|Kimberly Williams-Paisley
|Annie Banks-MacKenzie
|George Newbern
|Bryan MacKenzie
|Kieran Culkin
|Matty Banks
View Full Cast >