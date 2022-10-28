Faustine and the Beautiful Summer

Faustine suffers the wounds of first love. During a summer when she is staying with her grandmother, she comes to know the nearby neighbors. Two brothers live in the large house. One is divorced and one has recently remarried, both of them live there with their teenaged and adult children. Though the boys of the household are drawn to Faustine, she grows ever more smitten with the divorced older man...
|Claire Vernet
|Claire
|Jacques Spiesser
|Florent
|Francis Huster
|Joachim
|Georges Marchal
|Julien
|Isabelle Adjani
|Camille
|Maurice Garrel
|Jean
