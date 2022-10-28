Not Available

Faustine and the Beautiful Summer

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Faustine suffers the wounds of first love. During a summer when she is staying with her grandmother, she comes to know the nearby neighbors. Two brothers live in the large house. One is divorced and one has recently remarried, both of them live there with their teenaged and adult children. Though the boys of the household are drawn to Faustine, she grows ever more smitten with the divorced older man...

Cast

Claire VernetClaire
Jacques SpiesserFlorent
Francis HusterJoachim
Georges MarchalJulien
Isabelle AdjaniCamille
Maurice GarrelJean

