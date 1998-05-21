Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

The hallucinogenic misadventures of sportswriter Raoul Duke and his Samoan lawyer, Dr. Gonzo, on a three-day romp from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Motoring across the Mojave Desert on the way to Sin City, Duke and his purple haze passenger ingest a cornucopia of drugs ranging from acid to ether.
|Benicio del Toro
|Dr. Gonzo / Oscar Z. Acosta
|Tobey Maguire
|Hitchhiker
|Christina Ricci
|Lucy
|Ellen Barkin
|Waitress at North Star Cafe
|Gary Busey
|Highway Patrolman
|Cameron Diaz
|Blonde TV Reporter
View Full Cast >