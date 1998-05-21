1998

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 21st, 1998

Studio

Summit Entertainment

The hallucinogenic misadventures of sportswriter Raoul Duke and his Samoan lawyer, Dr. Gonzo, on a three-day romp from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Motoring across the Mojave Desert on the way to Sin City, Duke and his purple haze passenger ingest a cornucopia of drugs ranging from acid to ether.

Cast

Benicio del ToroDr. Gonzo / Oscar Z. Acosta
Tobey MaguireHitchhiker
Christina RicciLucy
Ellen BarkinWaitress at North Star Cafe
Gary BuseyHighway Patrolman
Cameron DiazBlonde TV Reporter

Images