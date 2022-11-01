Fear in the Night

Bank teller Vince Grayson wakes from a nightmare in which he and an unknown woman murdered a man in a strange, mirrored room. Only a dream...but Vince finds that he has physical objects and bruises from his "dream." His cop brother-in-law dismisses his story...until the family, on a picnic, takes shelter from a thunderstorm in a deserted mansion containing that mirrored room.
|Paul Kelly
|Cliff Herlihy
|DeForest Kelley
|Vince Grayson
|Ann Doran
|Lil Herlihy
|Kay Scott
|Betty Winters
|Charles Victor
|Captain Warner
|Robert Emmett Keane
|Lewis Belknap, aka Harry Byrd
