1947

Fear in the Night

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 18th, 1947

Studio

Not Available

Bank teller Vince Grayson wakes from a nightmare in which he and an unknown woman murdered a man in a strange, mirrored room. Only a dream...but Vince finds that he has physical objects and bruises from his "dream." His cop brother-in-law dismisses his story...until the family, on a picnic, takes shelter from a thunderstorm in a deserted mansion containing that mirrored room.

Cast

Paul KellyCliff Herlihy
DeForest KelleyVince Grayson
Ann DoranLil Herlihy
Kay ScottBetty Winters
Charles VictorCaptain Warner
Robert Emmett KeaneLewis Belknap, aka Harry Byrd

View Full Cast >

Images