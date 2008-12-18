Fear Me Not

Michael needs a change in his life, so when he hears about clinical trials for a new anti-depressant, he signs up to be a guinea pig - without telling his family. Because of dangerous side effects, the trial is subsequently abandoned but Michael continues to take the pills. Having lost all control, Michael's repressed instincts resurface with a force and violence that no-one could have predicted.
|Paprika Steen
|Sigrid
|Emma Sehested Høeg
|Selma
|Lars Brygmann
|Frederik
|Stine Stengade
|Ellen
|Bodil Udsen
|Bjarne Henriksen
