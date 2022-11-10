1975

Fear Over the City

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Crime

Release Date

November 10th, 1975

Studio

Mondial Televisione Film

A serial-killer frightens Paris by phoning young ladies at night, telling them insults about their lives. Minos, as he calls himself, wants to prevent the world from free women and he targets at first these ones. Commissaire Letellier is given the investigation and he has hard work with the maniac.

Cast

Charles DennerL'inspecteur Moissac
Rosy VarteGermaine Doizon
Lea MassariNorah Elmer
Jean-François BalmerJulien Dallas, l'étudiant
Jean Martinle commissaire divisionnaire Sabin
Roland Dubillardle psychologue

