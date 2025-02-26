Not Available

Fear Street: Prom Queen

  • Horror

Director

Matt Palmer

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Chernin Entertainment

Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.

Cast

India Fowler
Suzanna Son
Fina Strazza
David Iacono
Chris Klein
Ariana Greenblatt

View Full Cast >

Images