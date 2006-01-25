2006

Fearless

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 25th, 2006

Studio

China Film Group Corporation

Huo Yuan Jia became the most famous martial arts fighter in all of China at the turn of the 20th Century. Huo faced personal tragedy but ultimately fought his way out of darkness, defining the true spirit of martial arts and also inspiring his nation. The son of a great fighter who didn't wish for his child to follow in his footsteps, Huo resolves to teach himself how to fight - and win.

Cast

Jet LiHuo Yuanjia
Betty SunMoon
Dong YongNong Jinsun
Hee Ching PawYuanjia's Mother
Yun QuGrandma
