Features of the Russian Bath

This movie is about Russian sauna and all the traditions, habits and jokes connected with it. If you have never heard about some peculiarities of this place, you must watch this adult comedy. The plot is does not require translation - men drink beer in sauna ... Beautiful Russian girls in sauna ... erotic stories about girls and sex ... Cast: Viktor Bychkov ... Mitrich Oleg Kurtanidze ... risible Oleg Mileyev ... simpleton Iraida Sokolova ... Smeshlivaya Olga Zueva ... tanned girl Lyubov Rusakova ... blonde girl Aleksandr Pyatkov ... carpenter Irina Grigoryeva ... carpenter's wife Anastasia Kademtseva ... fortune-teller Lyubov Neginskaya ... 'Bannitsa' Oksana Stashenko ... Barynya Valery Dobronravov ... Barin Andrey Karpov ... 'Levsha' Vyacheslav Kulakov ... godfather Yelena Lushchik ... Devka svetlaya