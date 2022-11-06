Febbre da Cavallo

Bruno Fioretti, known as "Mandrake", is an inveterate gambler who never misses a day at the horse racing track in Rome. He is doubly unlucky: he bets too much on one horse, and his wife is sleeping with his best friend because Mandrake is always at the track. Penniless and cuckolded, Mandrake decides to make one last bet.
|Gigi Proietti
|Bruno Fioretti, "Mandrake"
|Enrico Montesano
|Armando Pellicci, "Er Pomata"
|Mario Carotenuto
|Avv. De Marchis
|Adolfo Celi
|il giudice
|Francesco De Rosa
|Felice Roversi
|Catherine Spaak
|Gabriella, fidanzata di Bruno
