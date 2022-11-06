Not Available

Febbre da Cavallo

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Primex

Bruno Fioretti, known as "Mandrake", is an inveterate gambler who never misses a day at the horse racing track in Rome. He is doubly unlucky: he bets too much on one horse, and his wife is sleeping with his best friend because Mandrake is always at the track. Penniless and cuckolded, Mandrake decides to make one last bet.

Cast

Gigi ProiettiBruno Fioretti, "Mandrake"
Enrico MontesanoArmando Pellicci, "Er Pomata"
Mario CarotenutoAvv. De Marchis
Adolfo Celiil giudice
Francesco De RosaFelice Roversi
Catherine SpaakGabriella, fidanzata di Bruno

