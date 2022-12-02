Not Available

There is something so special about being at home with our family and friends all around us. This video captures the warmth of gathering around the piano and celebrates the meaning of "Family", both our immediate family and the Family of God. Includes: Happy Am I Feelin' At Home In The Presence of Jesus Whenever The Wind Blows - Karen Peck & New River A New Born Feeling (I've Got A..) I'm Gonna Praise The Lord - Jeff And Sheri Easter Getting Ready Today - Ann Downing His Hand In Mine The Statue Of Liberty When He Blessed My Soul I've Been With Jesus O Happy Day - Hayes Family Movin' On - Hayes Family Standing On Holy Ground - Conrad Cook & The Calvary Echoes That's Him - The Hoppers How About Your Heart? - James Blackwood, Larry Ford Serenaded By Angels - Kirk Talley Leaving On My Mind - Jessy Dixon There Is A Fountain - Buddy Greene Yes, I Know