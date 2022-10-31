Felicity: An American Girl Adventure

Pre-American Revolution Virginian girl whose love for the outdoors leads to the friendship of a lifetime. Felicity loves horses, and though her parents plead with her to remain indoors, she years to ride the open plains. When Felicity comes into contact with a beautiful mare which has suffered at the hands of its callous owner, she takes it upon herself to care for the creature.
|Shailene Woodley
|Felicity Merriman
|Kevin Zegers
|Ben Davidson
|David Gardner
|Grandfather
|John Schneider
|Mr. Edward Merriman
|Marcia Gay Harden
|Mrs. Martha Merriman
|Bruce Beaton
|Mr. Cole
