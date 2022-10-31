Not Available

Felicity: An American Girl Adventure

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Pre-American Revolution Virginian girl whose love for the outdoors leads to the friendship of a lifetime. Felicity loves horses, and though her parents plead with her to remain indoors, she years to ride the open plains. When Felicity comes into contact with a beautiful mare which has suffered at the hands of its callous owner, she takes it upon herself to care for the creature.

Cast

Shailene WoodleyFelicity Merriman
Kevin ZegersBen Davidson
David GardnerGrandfather
John SchneiderMr. Edward Merriman
Marcia Gay HardenMrs. Martha Merriman
Bruce BeatonMr. Cole

View Full Cast >

Images