Felicity Ward - Textbook Idiot

TEXTBOOK: noun, a book used as a standard work for the study of a particular subject IDIOT: noun (informal), a stupid person This is Felicity Ward. Award winning stand up comedian and 1992 Walk-A-Thon Participant, Felicity Ward, shines a floodlight on the thoughts that should have stayed in her diary; about growing up in a small coastal town, having a Mother named Trevalyn and a pan toilet until she was 11; about BETA Videos, cat hatred, sweat moustaches and peri-peri chilli charts… but mostly, it’s a show about Felicity discovering she’s the last person to realise she’s a Textbook Idiot. As seen on The Ronnie Johns Half Hour, Thank God You're Here, Good News Week and Spicks and Specks.