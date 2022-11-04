Females Is Fickle

Not Available

Olive brings her new goldfish onto Popeye's ship, but the fish jumps out of its bowl and into the sea. Olive convinces Popeye to go after it, but the fish wants to play and manages to avoid Popeye until both get trapped inside a jellyfish. After taking a severe pounding from the jellyfish, Popeye eats his spinach, takes on various other marine life, and returns the goldfish to its bowl. But Olive can see the fish is unhappy in the bowl, and sets it free again, which is more than Popeye can stand.