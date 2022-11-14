Férias de Primavera

Not Available

Pacific Coast Academy, an elite, all boys' boarding school will now be accepting female students for the first time since the school was established in 1923. Zoey Brooks (Jamie Lynn Spears) decides to be one of the first girls to become a student at Pacific Coast Academy. Very exciting, but also very scary. Fitting in at a new school is hard enough, but going away to a boarding school and living on your own at age 13 can get crazy, especially when the girls are heavily outnumbered by the boys. The main DVD program will feature a double length episode plus two bonus episodes.